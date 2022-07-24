Myrtle Beach to install new decorative handrails on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Myrtle Beach will soon begin work to install new handrails on Ocean Boulevard.

City officials shared a photo of the handrails on social media on Sunday, stating that installation will begin Monday along the sidewalk from 7th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North.

Tomorrow... Installation of decorative pedestrian handrails on Ocean Boulevard will begin in Myrtle Beach. The rails... Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Sunday, July 24, 2022

No road closures are expected and work is scheduled to take place from 3-10 a.m. to avoid interfering with traffic.

The city also said the project is expected to take around eight weeks, with an estimated $1.1 million cost that includes a $250,000 grant from the state.

The handrail project comes as the crews near completion of a separate project to renovate the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.