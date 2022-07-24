Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach to install new decorative handrails on Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach to install new handrails on Ocean Boulevard
Myrtle Beach to install new handrails on Ocean Boulevard(City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Myrtle Beach will soon begin work to install new handrails on Ocean Boulevard.

City officials shared a photo of the handrails on social media on Sunday, stating that installation will begin Monday along the sidewalk from 7th Avenue North to 12th Avenue North.

Tomorrow... Installation of decorative pedestrian handrails on Ocean Boulevard will begin in Myrtle Beach. The rails...

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Sunday, July 24, 2022

No road closures are expected and work is scheduled to take place from 3-10 a.m. to avoid interfering with traffic.

The city also said the project is expected to take around eight weeks, with an estimated $1.1 million cost that includes a $250,000 grant from the state.

The handrail project comes as the crews near completion of a separate project to renovate the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnie Burton
Body of missing Conway woman with dementia recovered, police say
North Myrtle Beach leaders inspect areas impacted by ‘historic rainfall’
Mazar Sturdivant, Dlanor Tilton
Two convicted of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach; 1 still on the run
Horry County crews respond to multiple crashes on Highway 22
Horry County crews respond to multiple crashes on Highway 22
Generic police lights
Police: Myrtle Beach woman found safe after being reported missing

Latest News

VIDEO: Environmental group advocates against single-use plastic bags in Surfside Beach
VIDEO: Environmental group advocates against single-use plastic bags in Surfside Beach
Deputies investigating Johnsonville shooting
1 killed in shooting at Florence County motel
Javontay Savon Rogers
Georgetown armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase, standoff with deputies