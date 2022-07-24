Melissa Jefferson wins world championship as part of 4x100m relay team

EUGENE, Ore. – Coastal Carolina track & field’s Melissa Jefferson made history once again on Saturday night, as the former Chanticleer sprinter was crowned a 2022 World Champion as part of Team USA’s women’s 4x100-meter relay gold medal team at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Running the first leg of the race, Jefferson and her teammates, Abby Steiner, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry, recorded a time of 41.14 to take first place overall.

The time is the best time in the world this year for the sprint relay event and the fifth-fastest time of all time.

Earlier in the championships, Jefferson crossed the finish line with a time of 11.03 (0.8) in the women’s 100-meter finals to place eighth overall.

