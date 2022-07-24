FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid today with afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -We’ve reached that typical South Carolina summer weather pattern. Temperatures are going to remain hot and humid with chance chances for afternoon storms.

TODAY

Pretty much just copy today’s weather and paste it for tomorrow. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s in the morning hours. However, temperatures will warm up in the upper 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. In addition with the heat, we’ll continue to have another chance for isolated storms in the afternoon. Nothing, too much to ruin your outdoor plans

TONIGHT

The weather is going to stay pleasant this evening. Rain chances will diminish after sunset, so we’ll have great weather for grilling out. For the rest of the evening, we’ll stay quiet with partly cloudy skies. Overnight low are going to going to remain warm in the mid 70s all across the Pee Dee.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

We have entered the dog days of summer and that’s going to continue for a while. A high pressure system will remain to our south, this will continue to funnel in warm and humid air. Temperatures are going to stay in the low to mid 90 across the Pee Dee with heat index values in the 100 degrees. Besides that, rain chances will remain low with a stray afternoon storm each day!

LOWER RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK

We are finally getting a break from the heavy downpours we’ve seen so far this month. A high pressure system will build in, this will lower rain chances for the first half of the work week. Not only that, this will give us plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will increase by the end of the week!

