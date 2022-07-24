Environmental group advocates against single-use plastic bags in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An environmental advocacy group is encouraging people to participate in “Plastic Free July” in the Grand Strand.

The Chirping Birds Society joined the movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution.

The small group gathered at the Walmart Neighborhood Market across from Ocean Lakes Family Campground on Saturday with a small demonstration to raise awareness about the amount of plastic used in Surfside Beach.

They encouraged people who went grocery shopping to cut down on the use of single-use plastic.

During the demonstration, the group showed how much plastic they collected in Surfside Beach.

Liz Bradley, a teacher at St. Michael Catholic School, was among the group and said she wanted to let people know that plastic pollution in Surfside Beach is a problem.

“There’s an overabundance of it and there are so many things that we don’t need that we just accept and that’s really where we have to make a stand,” said Bradley.

During the demonstration, Bradley put up banners explaining how people can substitute plastic with other materials that are not harmful to the environment.

She said these small changes can have an impact in the future.

“One of the important things to keep in mind is that there are some small changes that you can make. That makes a really big impact, like just not getting a plastic bag when you are leaving the supermarket,” said Bradley.

While the Town of Surfside Beach voted to ban single-use plastic bags in 2018, Bradley said the town doesn’t enforce the ban.

“We can change it. Is definitely within our grasp and people aren’t stepping up the way they need to and that is a sad fact,” she said.

The group is planning to meet up with other environmental groups on Monday to find other ways to bring awareness to plastic pollution.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.