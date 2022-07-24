Submit a Tip
1 killed in shooting at Florence County motel

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a motel in the Pee Dee.

Maj. Mike Nunn with Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened early Sunday at the Travelodge on West Palmetto Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they later died.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

