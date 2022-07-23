Top prospect G.G. Jackson commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The top prospect in the class of 2023 is staying in his home state and he’ll be with his new school even sooner than expected.

Ridge View forward G.G. Jackson announced on social media on Saturday that he’ll be reclassifying to the class of 2022 and committing to play at South Carolina.

The move comes just 9 days after Jackson had decommitted from North Carolina. He originally committed to play for the Tar Heels back in April.

Instead, he’ll play for new Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris in his hometown. Paris, who replaced Frank Martin earlier this offseason now has the most high profile recruit South Carolina has ever gotten.

Jackson will be a huge part of the incoming class that also included former Citadel star Hayden Brown who transferred to Columbia for his final season.

He helped lead Ridge View to the 5-A state championship last year beating Ft. Dorchester in the title game as he averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds per game.

