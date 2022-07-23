SCHP: 2 killed after head-on crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were killed after a crash in Florence County early Saturday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 378 near Highway 52 at around 5:15 a.m.

According to Ridgeway, a 2014 Dodge pickup heading west on Highway 378 crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Ford SUV head-on.

Both the driver and a front-seat passenger in the SUV died as a result. While they have not been identified, Ridgway noted the two were from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.