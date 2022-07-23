Police looking for missing Conway woman with dementia

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a missing Horry County woman considered to be at risk.

The Conway Police Department said 85-year-old Minnie Burton was last seen Saturday morning at the Cypress Inn on Elm Street.

She’s described as being around 5 feet tall and 115 pounds wearing a blue shirt as well as teal and black striped pants.

Officials said Burton is suffering from dementia and is believed to be at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or 911.

