North Myrtle Beach leaders inspect areas impacted by ‘historic rainfall’

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in North Myrtle Beach inspected several areas in the city Saturday a day after what was described as a “historic rainfall.”
The city said more than eight inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period on Friday, marking one of its top five rainfall events in the past 20 years.
Officials from the city’s public works, administration and first responders investigated areas hit the hardest by rainfall on Saturday.
The city said neighborhoods such as Robber’s Roost Villas, Surf Estates and others in the Cherry Grove area saw significant ponding in their yards and even flooding inside their homes.
The city particularly addressed concerns about flooding near Robber’s Roost Villas in its statement:
The statement also said North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney met with people impacted and promised to find out if there are ways the city could help mitigate rainfall drainage issues.
Flooding was also seen along Ocean Boulevard and other areas further inland on Friday.
