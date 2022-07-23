Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach leaders inspect areas impacted by ‘historic rainfall’

(City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Leaders in North Myrtle Beach inspected several areas in the city Saturday a day after what was described as a “historic rainfall.”

The city said more than eight inches of rain fell over a 24-hour period on Friday, marking one of its top five rainfall events in the past 20 years.

Officials from the city’s public works, administration and first responders investigated areas hit the hardest by rainfall on Saturday.

The city said neighborhoods such as Robber’s Roost Villas, Surf Estates and others in the Cherry Grove area saw significant ponding in their yards and even flooding inside their homes.

Caption

The city particularly addressed concerns about flooding near Robber’s Roost Villas in its statement:

The statement also said North Myrtle Beach City Manager Mike Mahaney met with people impacted and promised to find out if there are ways the city could help mitigate rainfall drainage issues.

Flooding was also seen along Ocean Boulevard and other areas further inland on Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out early Friday morning at Neal and Pam's bar and restaurant in Surfside Beach.
Fire heavily damages Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach; owner hopes to reopen in a few weeks
Generic police lights
Police: Myrtle Beach woman found safe after being reported missing
Chief Josh Gibson writes, "Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly,...
Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment
Mazar Sturdivant, Dlanor Tilton
Two convicted of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach; 1 still on the run
Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground

Latest News

Georgetown man charged in connection to armed robbery, assault
(City of North Myrtle Beach)
North Myrtle Beach leaders investigate areas after ‘historic rainfall’
Montgomery County deputies involved in officer involved shooting
Robeson County man found safe after being reported missing
SCHP: 2 killed after head-on crash in Florence County