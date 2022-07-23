Horry County crews respond to multiple crashes on Highway 22

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple crashes have caused traffic to slow down in part of Horry County.

At around 11 a.m. Saturday, Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are blocked in the area of Highway 22 near Highway 90 as a result of the wrecks.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states two crashes happened on the highway between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Data from the South Carolina Department of Transportation also shows slowed traffic in the area.

No serious injuries have been reported.

HCFR added that county crews and state troopers working to clear up the scenes as soon as possible.

