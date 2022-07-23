Submit a Tip
Georgetown man charged in connection to armed robbery, assault

(WSAW)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery and assault in the area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Javontay Savon Rogers was arrested Saturday after a foot chase led to a standoff.

The chase began after deputies saw him on Highmarket Street, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Weaver added that Rogers is accused of using a firearm to rob two people in a vehicle who came to McDonald Road to give him a ride Friday night.

Deputies then obtained warrants for armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as possession of a weapon by a felon.

Rogers was taken to a hospital following his arrest Saturday.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

