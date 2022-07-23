Georgetown man charged in connection to armed robbery, assault
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery and assault in the area.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Javontay Savon Rogers was arrested Saturday after a foot chase led to a standoff.
The chase began after deputies saw him on Highmarket Street, according to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver.
Weaver added that Rogers is accused of using a firearm to rob two people in a vehicle who came to McDonald Road to give him a ride Friday night.
Deputies then obtained warrants for armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime as well as possession of a weapon by a felon.
Rogers was taken to a hospital following his arrest Saturday.
No further details were immediately available.
