FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid weekend with chances for afternoon storms

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ve reached that typical South Carolina summer weather pattern. Temperatures are going to remain hot and humid with chance chances for afternoon storms.

TODAY

It’s going to be a beautiful day to be at the beach. Temperatures are going reach in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances are going to remain low, however, I cannot rule out pop up storms due to the sea breeze. Besides that, we’ll just have partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

TONIGHT

Rain chances will drop after to sunset, leaving us with a quiet evening. For folks wanting to grill out, we’ll continue to have great weather this evening. Temperatures are going to remain mild in the mid 70s all across the Pee Dee tomorrow.

TOMORROW

Pretty much just copy today’s weather and paste it for tomorrow. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s in the morning hours. However, temperatures will warm up in the upper 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. In addition with the heat, we’ll continue to have another chance for isolated storms in the afternoon. Nothing, too much to ruin your outdoor plans

Typical Summer-like weekend
Typical Summer-like weekend(WMBF)

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

We have entered the dog days of summer and that’s going to continue for a while. A high pressure system will remain to our south, this will continue to funnel in warm and humid air. Temperatures are going to stay in the low to mid 90 across the Pee Dee with heat index values in the 100 degrees. Besides that, rain chances will remain low with a stray afternoon storm each day!

Dog days of summer continues
Dog days of summer continues(WMBF)

