Deputies searching for missing Robeson County man

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Gary Brooks, of Maxton, was last seen at around 3 p.m. Friday at his home on Shady Lane.

He’s described as being around 5′10″ and around 130 pounds wearing blue jeans and a red T-shirt.

Deputies also said Brooks walks at a slow pace with a hunch in his back. He’s also believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.