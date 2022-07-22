Woman shot while driving in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman was shot in the arm while driving in an area of Lumberton on Friday, according to police.

The Lumberton Police Department said the 22-year-old victim was driving on Caton Road when people from another vehicle that pulled up beside her opened fire.

The victim’s vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and came to a stop at the edge of a tree line.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is also believed to be the result of an ongoing dispute.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.