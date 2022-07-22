Warrants: Suspect shot victims in head in Georgetown County double homicide

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest warrant has provided new details on a double homicide in Georgetown County.

Ronnie Todd is accused of shooting John Altman and Emily Richitelli just after midnight inside a home near the Ringel Heights community.

Arrest warrants state that the two victims were shot in the head.

Authorities said Altman died at the scene, while Richitelli was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office believes the shootings were a result of a domestic incident.

WMBF News spoke to one of Richitelli’s friends who said that she and Todd were in a relationship.

Her friend added that Richitelli was a good mom, great friend, great daughter, great sister and a great person.

Todd is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of ammunition.

