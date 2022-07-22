Two convicted of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach; 1 still on the run

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men were convicted of using a social media app to rob people in Myrtle Beach, but one of them didn’t show up for trial.

The trial for Dlanor Tilton and Mazar Sturdivant began on Monday.

Prosecutors said the two used the social media app Grindr to commit a string of robberies in December 2018. They added that the victims were people who were visiting from out of town.

“The victims of these crimes were targeted and preyed upon using the Grindr app,” Holford said. “We appreciate them coming forward to police because we know these were not the only armed robberies in the area at that time,” said Joshua Holford, the senior assistant solicitor.

Tilton did not appear for the trial and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

The trial still went on and the two men were convicted on Thursday of two counts of armed robbery.

The judge sentenced Sturdivant to 10 years in prison, and he must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Tilton’s sentence has been sealed until he is arrested and brought before a judge.

Anyone with information on Tilton’s whereabouts is asked to call police, and people are being told to not approach him.

A third man, Shamoray Holmes, also faces a robbery charge, but his case will be heard at a later date.

