Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary

A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.(baseimage via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Do you have a sweet tooth? There is a job that could have your name on it.

Candy Funhouse is looking to hire a “Chief Candy Officer” with a salary of up to $100,000 to go with it.

The candy company says the role would be the world’s first and only “Chief Candy Officer” who would lead the “FUNhouse” candy strategy. The job would include approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether to award each treat with the official CCO stamp of approval.

The company calls itself the largest online candy store, and the head taste taster would help with its strategy and products.

Candy Funhouse says applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 for the position and open to anyone at least 5 years old.

More information on the company’s open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Alston
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Ronnie Todd
Sheriff: Georgetown County double homicide result of ‘domestic incident’
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach business hit twice by mail thieves
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Autopsy for 4-year-old killed in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide; 1 arrested
VIDEO: Court rules in favor of mental evaluation for Georgetown man accused in shooting deaths...
VIDEO: Court rules in favor of mental evaluation for Georgetown man accused in shooting deaths of man, stepdaughter
VIDEO: Neighbors, others nearby recall manhunt for suspect in North Myrtle Beach...
VIDEO: Neighbors, others nearby recall manhunt for suspect in North Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting
.
VIDEO: Conway summer camp encourages kids to keep away from gangs, violence
.
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels celebrates opening of brand-new Conway location