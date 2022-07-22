SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly where the shooting happened in the county.

WMBF News is working to find out what led up to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.

We have a news crew headed to the scene.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.