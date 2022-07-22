Submit a Tip
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

Police say the woman was then shot by an officer and died at the scene.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly where the shooting happened in the county.

WMBF News is working to find out what led up to the shooting and if anyone was hurt.

We have a news crew headed to the scene.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

