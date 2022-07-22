Submit a Tip
New charges added against North Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting suspect

William Alston
William Alston(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New charges were filed against the man accused of leading authorities on an hours-long manhunt in North Myrtle Beach.

Authorities said 40-year-old William Alston opened fire early Thursday morning when North Myrtle Beach police officers tried to serve warrants on him at a home on Oyster Catcher Drive.

Two officers fired back, but no one was hit during the exchange, according to police.

Alston escaped and sparked an hours-long search for him in the Barefoot Resort area and then in the Briarcliffe RV Resort.

RELATED COVERAGE | SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody

He was taken into custody around 1 p.m. and then brought to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the foot, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Alston was then booked into jail at 6:18 p.m. Thursday.

His original charges were first-degree assault and battery, kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, which were the warrants that officers were serving him on Thursday morning.

WMBF News obtained the reports which show two domestic-related incidents that led to officers serving those warrants against Alston.

On Friday afternoon, jail records show two counts of attempted murder, possession of anabolic steroids and possession of a weapon during a violent crime were added to this list of charges.

SLED is now investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Check with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

