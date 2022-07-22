Minor in custody after victim shot ‘several times’ at Dillon tobacco shop

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dillon Thursday night.

Dillon Police Chief David Lane said the victim was shot several times at Sarah’s Tobacco.

The victim was transported to McLeod in Florence where they remain. Their condition is currently unknown.

Lane said the suspect, a 15-year-old is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

