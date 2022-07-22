Submit a Tip
Man charged after firing weapon in Myrtle Beach, police say

Michael Hudson
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has been charged after firing a weapon in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said 56-year-old Michael Hudson faces a count of first-degree assault and battery after an incident on Tuesday.

According to police, officers were called to reports of the shooting in the area of 8th Avenue North and Lumber Street.

Responding officers and detectives later located shell casings in the area.

Hudson was taken into custody within an hour of when officers arrived. No one was hurt in the incident.

Online records show Hudson is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $100,000 bond after being booked Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

