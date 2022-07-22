Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man ‘ashamed’ after trying to kill someone with forklift, officials say

Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, CA is accused of attempting to kill another man by...
Erwin Colato, 36, of California City, CA is accused of attempting to kill another man by pinning him under a forklift.(Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAVE VALLEY, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) — A man is in critical condition after he was pinned underneath a forklift weighing thousands of pounds in Arizona.

Officials said he was found because the suspect who allegedly put him there brought deputies to the scene of the crime.

It happened Thursday night in Mohave Valley in western Arizona. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with a man at a business shortly after 10 p.m. He reportedly looked distressed and then told deputies he had done something wrong and was ashamed of it.

He explained to deputies that he had lowered a forklift onto a man and that he wasn’t sure if he was dead.

They said he agreed to take deputies to the home, where they found a man pinned. Emergency crews pulled the machinery off of him, and he was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition Friday morning.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Erwin Colato of California City, California, told detectives he first attacked the man in a travel trailer inside the home’s garage. They said he admitted to dragging the man onto the garage floor and lowering the forklift on top of him.

He reportedly told detectives his plan was to kill the other man.

Colato was booked into jail where he’s facing one count of felony attempted homicide. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Alston
North Myrtle Beach Police release new details in officer-involved shooting Thursday
A fire broke out early Friday morning at Neal and Pam's bar and restaurant in Surfside Beach.
Fire heavily damages Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach; owner hopes to reopen in a few weeks
Ronnie Todd
Sheriff: Georgetown County double homicide result of ‘domestic incident’
Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground
Chief Josh Gibson writes, "Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly,...
Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach
.
VIDEO: Two convicted of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach; 1 still on the run
.
VIDEO: 65-year-old man killed after deputy-involved shooting in Darlington County
.
VIDEO: New charges added against North Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting suspect
.
VIDEO: Donation helps kids get free mental health care at Pee Dee CARE House