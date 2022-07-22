Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for missing Myrtle Beach woman

Morgan Lee Martin
Morgan Lee Martin(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Myrtle Beach woman.

The Horry County Police Department said 28-year-old Morgan Lee Martin was last known to be camping near Pitts Landing in the Conway area on July 10.

Police describe Martin as being 5′6″ and 138 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She’s also believed to be traveling with her boyfriend, Tyler Calhoun, in a 2013 Ford F-150.

The HCPD also provided photos of both Martin and the truck in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

