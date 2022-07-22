Submit a Tip
GRAPHIC: Police release footage of woman’s car getting hit by a train

Body camera footage shows the driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train. (KCRG, Police)
By Phil Reed and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa say a woman barely escaped death after the car she was in was hit by a train. Authorities released the body camera footage to KCRG.

Officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were responding to a separate call when they heard a train conductor blowing his horn at a driver going over the tracks. That particular railroad crossing did not have crossing arms.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50-year-old driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train.

Police say luck was on the woman’s side because the train hit the back door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed but police said alcohol may have played a factor.

