Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers distributed in county

Anti-Semitic incidents
Anti-Semitic incidents(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in several neighborhoods in the county.

The flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning, according to the report.

GCSO says deputies respond and remove materials from yards when the problem is reported.

RELATED | Horry County police say anti-Semitic notes not a ‘direct local threat

Residents are cautioned not to visit the website link shared on the flyers as investigators say it is very likely the website contains a virus.

Similar flyers have been distributed around the Palmetto State as well as Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Maryland and Florida.

This summer, flyers have also been found in areas of Horry County, including Conway and Surfside Beach.

RELATED | Police investigating after anti-Semitic propaganda distributed in Grand Strand area

Anyone with information about the flyers or surveillance footage of distribution in their neighborhood is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Alston
North Myrtle Beach Police release new details in officer-involved shooting Thursday
A fire broke out early Friday morning at Neal and Pam's bar and restaurant in Surfside Beach.
Fire heavily damages Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach; owner hopes to reopen in a few weeks
Ronnie Todd
Sheriff: Georgetown County double homicide result of ‘domestic incident’
Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground
Chief Josh Gibson writes, "Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly,...
Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two convicted of using Grindr to rob people in Myrtle Beach; 1 still on the run
.
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach
.
VIDEO: 65-year-old man killed after deputy-involved shooting in Darlington County
.
VIDEO: New charges added against North Myrtle Beach officer-involved shooting suspect
.
VIDEO: Donation helps kids get free mental health care at Pee Dee CARE House