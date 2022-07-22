Georgetown deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers distributed in county

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in several neighborhoods in the county.

The flyers are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning, according to the report.

GCSO says deputies respond and remove materials from yards when the problem is reported.

Residents are cautioned not to visit the website link shared on the flyers as investigators say it is very likely the website contains a virus.

Similar flyers have been distributed around the Palmetto State as well as Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Maryland and Florida.

This summer, flyers have also been found in areas of Horry County, including Conway and Surfside Beach.

Anyone with information about the flyers or surveillance footage of distribution in their neighborhood is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

