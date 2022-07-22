FIRST ALERT: Heading into the weekend with a typical summer pattern

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The dog days of summer continue with showers and storms each day. Highs remain warm and rain chances remain scattered as we head into the start of the weekend.

TODAY

The typical pattern continues today with a few storms inland this morning. It’s been a loud morning for some of you with plenty of thunder and lightning across inland Horry County and the Pee Dee. It’s not only the isolated showers this morning but another round of showers and storms that would arrive through the afternoon and evening hours. We have rain chances at 30% through the afternoon and evening, keeping most of you dry for today and stuck under the heat.

Highs climb today into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Not a washout but rain chances at 30% are expected throughout the day. (WMBF)

Highs today will reach the upper 80s for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The heat index will climb today ranging from 100-104° on Friday. If you don’t see showers and storms, you’ll see plenty of heat. That’s the widespread impact even through the weekend.

Here's a look at what radar could look like this afternoon with showers and storms. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

Typical summer weather will continue this weekend with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and the heat index near or over 100 both Saturday and Sunday. A few lingering storms will be possible on Saturday with the rain chances remaining at 30%.

Drier air aloft will work into the area by the end of the weekend, keeping the rain chances limited. (WMBF)

By Sunday, the upper levels of the atmosphere will be drier, dropping our rain chances to just 20% with most areas remaining dry. The rip current risk will be lower for the weekend if you plan to head out to the beach for either Saturday or Sunday.

Next week will see a lot more of the same with plenty of heat and humidity but an overall dry forecast for the first half of the week.

