Fire breaks out at Neal and Pam’s restaurant in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire broke out early Friday morning at a Surfside Beach staple.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. to Neal and Pam’s bar and restaurant along Ocean Boulevard for a porch fire.

The fire chief told WMBF News that the fire started inside the restaurant and then spread to the porch area.

A spokesperson for Surfside Beach, Rob Blomquist, said that there is significant damage to the building, with fire, smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant.

Blomquist added that no injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire marshall is on the scene to investigate the fire.

Neal and Pam’s is a popular bar and restaurant that has been in Surfside Beach since 1985.

