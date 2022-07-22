Donation helps kids get free mental health care at Pee Dee CARE House

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Last month, the Farrah Turner Foundation and the CARE House of the Pee Dee started the Farrah Fund with $5,000.

The fund is in honor of Farrah Turner.

Turner was an investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. She was shot and killed in October of 2018 while trying to serve a warrant on a sexual abuse case.

Turner spent a lot of time at the CARE House talking with kids who suffered abuse.

“This is where her heart is because this is what she loves doing,” said Linda Weaver, a member of the Farrah Turner Foundation “That’s the most vulnerable population I believe that we have. Children that are victims of sexual assault and abuse. Those children have so many needs.”

The Fund will cover out-of-pocket expenses for families who are struggling to pay.

This is the first time the CARE House has had a fund to aid those in need of mental health services.

“I’m really excited. This is something that we have talked about for a long time. Farrah was very precious and a part of our program. This fund is going to allow kids for money not to be a barrier for kids to receive real quality trauma treatment,” said Meg Temple, executive director for CARE House.

It’s a legacy Turner’s family will continue to serve the children in Florence.

“That’s something we look forward to every year. and that helps us go through all the difficult times by just continuing her legacy and continuing what we believe she will be happy for us to do,” Temple said.

The foundation will hold a fundraiser in October to celebrate the life of Turner. Proceeds raised will go to Farrah’s Fund.

