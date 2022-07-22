Conway nonprofit breaks ground to expand transitional housing for those with disabilities

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nonprofit in Conway took a big step Friday morning to expand its transitional housing community.

SOS Care held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Oak Tree Farm community.

The area will be transformed into an affordable housing community that’s specifically developed for adults with autism and intellectual disabilities.

SOS Care is a nonprofit that provides help to people with disabilities.

Oak Tree Farm will have six apartment complexes, with 24 residents moving in.

Kathi Grace with SOS Care said she can’t wait to see how the new residents will learn and grow in the community.

“We’re really excited to move into this next phase and to give those adults independence and the ability to live on their own, so it’s the first of many,” Grace said. “We’re really proud of it and it’s really been a labor of love for all the staff and families at SOS Care.”

Christopher Dunklee, who is one of the future residents, said he has been preparing to be independent and is excited to be on his own.

“I’m looking very forward to it. I’ve been looking forward to it since we moved down here,” said Dunklee. “My parents were fortunate enough to find the SOS Care program, and once I heard about the apartment, I’m definitely looking forward to having my own place and just having that difference.”

SOS Care provides independent living classes covering skills such as cooking, budgeting, paying rent and using public transportation.

There will also be a health and wellness center with an exercise room, sensory room and medical office.

Rent for the apartments is expected to be between $500-$600.

Crews will start building at the beginning of August and hope to finish up by the end of this year or early next year.

