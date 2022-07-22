Big Daddy’s Yard Supply wins best garden center in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big Daddy’s Yard Supply in Murrells Inlet has everything you need to make your yard an oasis.

From installs to house plants, pavers, and even rental equipment. Come along with us to learn all about what they have to offer. Plus, we’ll learn about some plants and trees along the way.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.