Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Big Daddy’s Yard Supply wins best garden center in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Big Daddy’s Yard Supply in Murrells Inlet has everything you need to make your yard an oasis.

From installs to house plants, pavers, and even rental equipment. Come along with us to learn all about what they have to offer. Plus, we’ll learn about some plants and trees along the way.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Alston
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
A fire broke out early Friday morning at Neal and Pam's bar and restaurant in Surfside Beach.
Fire heavily damages Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach; owner hopes to reopen in a few weeks
Ronnie Todd
Sheriff: Georgetown County double homicide result of ‘domestic incident’
Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground
Mysterious spiky creature
Mysterious sea creature found along North Carolina coast

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Big Daddy's Yard Supply Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Big Daddy's Yard Supply Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Big Daddy's Yard Supply Pt 2
.
Grand Strand Today - Big Daddy's Yard Supply Pt 5