Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas

Imani Stephens, 11, was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck...
Imani Stephens, 11, was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck with Texas plates.(Missouri City Police)
By Angela Bonilla and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued by the Missouri City Police Department for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl.

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.

She was abducted by Daniel Diaz, 28, in a newer model of a gray pick up truck with Texas plates, according to police.

Stephens is described as a Black girl who is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 111 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants and Crocs. She also has scars on both wrists.

Diaz is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 254 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is to call 911 or the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700 to report information.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

