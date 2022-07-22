6 displaced, home destroyed in Horry County fire

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Six people have been displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Longs Friday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the mobile home fire on O.J. Rd. in Longs at 10:20 a.m.

The fire was extinguished and placed under control with no reported injuries.

The six displaced occupants will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

This fire will be under investigation.

