Sheriff: 2 people shot, killed in Georgetown County; 1 arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody in connection to a double homicide in Georgetown County.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said a man and woman were shot and killed early Thursday morning in the 4000 block of North Fraser Street.

Deputies said they found one of the victims dead inside a residence near the Ringel Heights community. The second person later died at the hospital.

Ronnie Todd, 42, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

