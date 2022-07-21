Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 people shot, killed in Georgetown County; 1 arrested

Ronnie Todd
Ronnie Todd(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody in connection to a double homicide in Georgetown County.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said a man and woman were shot and killed early Thursday morning in the 4000 block of North Fraser Street.

Deputies said they found one of the victims dead inside a residence near the Ringel Heights community. The second person later died at the hospital.

Ronnie Todd, 42, of Georgetown was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million
John Krajc
Report: Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city

Latest News

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
The heat index today will range from 105-108°.
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory out for today, feels like 105-108°
Myrtle Beach police PFC Jacob Hancher
Myrtle Beach road to be named after fallen police officer
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach road to be named after fallen police officer
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach road to be named after fallen police officer