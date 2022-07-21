Submit a Tip
Satellite images from NASA show water loss at Lake Mead since 2000

NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.
NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.(NASA)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) - NASA has released new satellite images that show the rapid decline of water at Lake Mead since 2000.

In the release of the photos, NASA noted that water levels at Lake Mead currently stand at the lowest since April 1937, when the reservoir was still being filled for the first time.

As of July 18, Lake Mead was filled to just 27% of capacity.

Additionally, NASA said the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1,041.30 feet above sea level as of July 18; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 was 1,199.97 feet.

“Lake levels at the dam should stay above 1000 feet to continue operating hydropower turbines at normal levels,” NASA said.

Lake Mead provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico.

To read more, visit NASA’s website.

