Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Quarterly tax payments could help lessen impact of tax payments

The IRS offers online payment options
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Taxes are due whenever you earn or receive income. You can pay them by withholding money through paycheck deductions or you can make quarterly estimated tax payments.

Freelancers, independent contractors, and small-business owners who expect to owe at least $1,000 in taxes from their self-employed income are required by the IRS to make estimated tax payments.

Retirees dealing with lump sums of money may also need to make an estimated tax payment.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili explained at the beginning of the tax year in 2023, you can make your first three quarterly payments on April 15th, September 15th, and January 15th, 2024 before wrapping up on Tax Day in 2024.   

“You can set up an online account at IRS.gov and make payments that way. Or you could just fill out a voucher, which basically just has your name and how much you’re paying in and your tax ID number,” said Joyce.

To calculate your estimated taxes, add up your total tax liability for the current year, including self-employment tax, individual income tax, and any other taxes and divide that number by four.

Joyce said make sure you withhold enough money, or you might have to pay a penalty.

If you are unsure if need to pay estimated taxes, the IRS webpage has a detailed section describing who needs to pay and how.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Alston
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach business hit twice by mail thieves
Ronnie Todd
Sheriff: Georgetown County double homicide result of ‘domestic incident’
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Autopsy for 4-year-old killed in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide; 1 arrested
.
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels celebrates opening of brand-new Conway location
,
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
.
VIDEO: Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement