Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Principal arrested on fraud charges, placed on administrative leave, officials say

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud charges in Mississippi.(Harrison County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A principal in Mississippi has been arrested on fraud charges.

Authorities said Melissa Nance is currently the principal at Nichols Elementary School, but the alleged crimes aren’t related to the Biloxi Public School District.

WLOX reports Nance’s felony charges are coming from the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor and include conspiracy, intent to defraud and to make fraudulent statements/representations.

According to officials, Nance is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in Yalobusha County and has been placed on administrative leave from her job with the Biloxi school district.

“Mrs. Nance is a longtime employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office,” Biloxi Public School District Spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Child dies following jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach area, coroner’s office confirms
John Krajc
Report: Myrtle Beach councilman cited for reckless driving ‘pursued’ suspect vehicle throughout the city
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
Randy Barnhill appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday. He is accused in several sexual assault...
Judge denies bond for man suspected in Horry County sexual assault cold cases

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Boys & Girls Club holds ribbon cutting for new kitchen
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach marks ‘Sir Teddy Day’ in honor of beloved dog
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach marks ‘Sir Teddy Day’ in honor of beloved dog
VIDEO: Crews rescue kitten stuck under car hood in Conway area
VIDEO: Crews rescue kitten stuck under car hood in Conway area
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Grove Cemetery monument unveiling
A Columbia couple has a warning to other pet owners after their beloved dog died from eating...
Dog dies after eating poisonous mushrooms in Columbia couple’s yard