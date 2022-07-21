Submit a Tip
‘Pack the Camper’ school supply drive starts Friday at Pelicans Ballpark

Hosted by WMBF News, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Campers Inn RV
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Campers Inn RV will host a school supply drive at Pelicans Ballpark this Friday through August 5.

Pack the Camper school supply drive
Pack the Camper school supply drive(WMBF, Pelicans, Campers Inn)

With the donation of any school supplies, fans will receive a free wristband to the Rockin’ Jump Fun Zone at Pelicans Ballpark. The wristband is valued at $5 and available to kids 12 and under.

“The kickoff to the school year is always an exciting time but the lead-up can also be stressful for many parents and teachers as school supply shopping can add up,” said Ryan Canella, the Assistant General Manager of Sales for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. “We are excited to partner with Campers Inn RV and WMBF News as we do our best to help the children of our community start the year with everything they need to excel in the classroom.”

All school supply donations should be dropped off at Guest Services during one of the designated games. A suggested list of supplies, courtesy of Horry County Schools, is listed below:

  • No. 2 Pencils
  • Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • Pack of Washable Markers
  • Box of Crayons - 24 Count
  • Pack of Glue Sticks
  • Notebook Paper
  • Colored Pencils
  • One Subject Notebook
  • Pocket Folders
  • Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters
  • Binder (1.5″)
  • Divider Tabs
  • Earbuds

The Pelicans will take on the Lynchburg Hillcats, an affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, during the August series.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

