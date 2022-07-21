Original Six expands afterschool program in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A STEM academy in Marion will have an Original Six Afterschool program this fall.

The O6 Afterschool program provides students with hands-on, individual support from teachers to achieve their academic goals in a fun learning environment. Each program operates Monday through Thursday with at least two certified teachers and aids students in the completion of homework assignments to reinforce school-day learning.

The program partners with schools and certified teachers to provide homework assistance and helps students improve study habits and homework strategies.

O6 will be offered at Creek Bridge STEM Academy in Marion.

The expansion marks the eleventh O6 Afterschool program in the state and the first Original Six Foundation partnerships with Greenville, Florence Three, and Colleton County School Districts.

“The O6 Afterschool program’s success across South Carolina is exciting,” said Ambassador Nikki Haley, founder, and chair of the O6 Foundation. “Not only have we seen improved grades among our students, more importantly, their confidence has grown, and they’re excited to participate in class.”

To learn more, please visit: www.originalsixfoundation.org.

