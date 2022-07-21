Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Original Six expands afterschool program in Marion County

(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A STEM academy in Marion will have an Original Six Afterschool program this fall.

The O6 Afterschool program provides students with hands-on, individual support from teachers to achieve their academic goals in a fun learning environment.  Each program operates Monday through Thursday with at least two certified teachers and aids students in the completion of homework assignments to reinforce school-day learning.

The program partners with schools and certified teachers to provide homework assistance and helps students improve study habits and homework strategies.

O6 will be offered at Creek Bridge STEM Academy in Marion.

The expansion marks the eleventh O6 Afterschool program in the state and the first Original Six Foundation partnerships with Greenville, Florence Three, and Colleton County School Districts.

“The O6 Afterschool program’s success across South Carolina is exciting,” said Ambassador Nikki Haley, founder, and chair of the O6 Foundation. “Not only have we seen improved grades among our students, more importantly, their confidence has grown, and they’re excited to participate in class.”

To learn more, please visit: www.originalsixfoundation.org.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
William Alston
Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels celebrates opening of brand-new Conway location
,
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
Pack the Camper school supply drive
‘Pack the Camper’ school supply drive starts Friday at Pelicans Ballpark
William Alston
Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say