North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Police Department is urging the public to stay indoors in the Barefoot Resort area.

Police are in the area of Tanglewood Barefoot Resort and Ironwood Complex, trying to locate a wanted person involved in an officer-involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

The person is considered armed and dangerous.

The police department said all officers involved are OK.

At this point, no information on what led up to the officer-involved shooting has been released.

Authorities said they will release more information once it becomes available.

WMBF News is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

