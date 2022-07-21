Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Mysterious sea creature found along North Carolina coast

Mysterious spiky creature
Mysterious spiky creature(Cape Lookout National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Parks Service is asking the public for help identifying some strange sea creatures found along North Carolina’s coast.

The dead creatures were found on the beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County.

Park officials said they were about 6 inches long with small white spikes.

Mysterious spiky creature
Mysterious spiky creature(Cape Lookout National Seashore)

According to a Facebook post, their best guess is that the creatures are a type of sea cucumber or sea slug, but they don’t match any images of known species.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach businesses hit by mail thieves
William Alston
Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels celebrates opening of brand-new Conway location
,
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
Pack the Camper school supply drive
‘Pack the Camper’ school supply drive starts Friday at Pelicans Ballpark
William Alston
Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say
Original Six expands afterschool program in Marion County