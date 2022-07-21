Mysterious sea creature found along North Carolina coast

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Parks Service is asking the public for help identifying some strange sea creatures found along North Carolina’s coast.

The dead creatures were found on the beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore in Carteret County.

Park officials said they were about 6 inches long with small white spikes.

Mysterious spiky creature (Cape Lookout National Seashore)

According to a Facebook post, their best guess is that the creatures are a type of sea cucumber or sea slug, but they don’t match any images of known species.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.