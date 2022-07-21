Myrtle Beach road to be named after fallen police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A bridge in Myrtle Beach will soon be named after one of the city’s fallen police officers.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said a road name dedication ceremony for Ofc. Jacob Hancher will be held on the Fantasy Harbour Bridge at 3 p.m. Friday.

Hancher was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2020 while responding to a call for a domestic disturbance on 14th Avenue South.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Remembering Myrtle Beach Ofc. Jacob Hancher

Friday would also mark the second road to be dedicated in Hancher’s memory, with River Oaks Boulevard now bearing his name as Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway.

Police also said traffic will be condensed to two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, while the westbound side will be blocked during the ceremony. It is expected to last around an hour.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department are also planned to assist in the ceremony.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.