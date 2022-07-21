Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years on drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man will spend over a decade behind bars on drug-related charges.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said 27-year-old Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-offense distribution of heroin and first-offense trafficking of cocaine.

A judge sentenced Seawood to 15 years on the heroin charge and 10 years on the cocaine charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Online records show Seawood was arrested on July 3, 2021, and has been held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since then.

