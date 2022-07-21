Meals on Wheels celebrates opening of brand-new Conway location

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County is celebrating the opening of its brand-new location in Conway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new location is at 2250 Highway 501 South, which is next to the Food Lion Shopping Center next to Coastal Carolina University.

The nonprofit organization said it outgrew its previous location after tripling in size and seeing nearly a 400% increase in service just in the last year.

Meals on Wheels provides roughly 1,500 meals a week to the homebound, elderly and terminally ill community members across the Grand Strand.

Michael Tyler, CEO of Meals on Wheels, said their mission is to share the love of Jesus with every meal they deliver, and that it takes a village to meet the needs of those in the community.

“You’d be surprised at what it takes to make this mission actually run and operate. I think we have over 400 volunteers, and it’s amazing just to see how much it takes to reach those who are truly forgotten in our community,” said Tyler.

The nonprofit relies solely on the generosity of the community and the willingness of volunteers.

“Hundreds of volunteers come here throughout the week and then pick up their meals that we cook here. We have four or five different teams of chefs here who cook the meals every morning, seal them, prepare them and bag them. Then hundreds of drivers come and distribute it throughout the counties,” said Tyler.

The organization says even with hundreds of volunteers, they can always use a helping hand.

Right now, Meals on Wheels needs more substitute drivers and kitchen assistants to keep up with the growing demand.

The group serves a week’s worth of meals every day with nearly 14 new people added to their list every week.

