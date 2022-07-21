Submit a Tip
Man accused of robbing Lake City bank arrested in Virginia

Christopher Jason McNeill
Christopher Jason McNeill(Greenville County Sheriff's Office/Lake City PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused of robbing a Pee Dee bank last month is now in custody.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Jason McNeill, of Cary, North Carolina, was arrested in Virginia after warrants were obtained for his arrest.

The Lake City Police Department previously said McNeill was wanted in connection to the June 17 robbery of South State Bank on Main Street. He was identified after officers said a wallet with his photo ID was left at the scene.

In addition to the Lake City robbery, investigators in Greenville County say McNeill also robbed a Wells Fargo in that area on July 11. He allegedly showed a note to the teller claiming he was armed and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies also said they believe McNeill is responsible for similar incidents in North Carolina and Virginia. He’s awaiting extradition as of Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the arrest.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

