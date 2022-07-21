Submit a Tip
Man accused of hitting person in head with bat, robbing victim at Myrtle Beach bus transfer station

Kyle Pearson
Kyle Pearson(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man accused of assaulting a person and then robbing them.

Police were called on June 8 to the bus transfer station on 10th Avenue North for reports of a robbery.

A witness told officers that the suspect hit the victim with a “souvenir style bat” and took the victim’s book bag.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment.

Arrest warrants state that the victim suffered a skull fracture and intracranial hemorrhage because of the assault.

The suspect was identified by officers using city cameras, and police arrested Kyle Pearson on Monday. The warrants also revealed that Pearson and the victim know each other.

Pearson is charged with armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

