Lake City leaders draft plans for affordable housing

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City leaders are looking to expand housing options for working families, with some plans going into effect in the fall.

“I want someplace to call my own,” said Bridget Bardon, who lives in Lake City.

Bardon has seven kids, ranging in age from three to 17. She lives in the Oak Grove Circle Housing Authority, but now she wants to be on her own.

“It’s horrible,” said Bardon. “Kids don’t want to be stuck in the house all day long. They want to be able to come outside and play and live a little.”

William Hall, the City Administrator of Lake City, said affordable housing options in the area are very much needed.

“We got a lot of people working at minimum wage and whatnot,” he said. “I’m trying to give these families, mothers and fathers with children, an opportunity to say ‘I now own a home.’”

That opportunity isn’t too far off, with $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan going toward building five three-bedroom homes.

The homes will be on city property, selling for around $90,000. The pricing of the homes could also be income-based, but the terms of that have yet to be discussed.

More homes will be built after the first five are completed as well, giving more mothers like Bardon a chance to have a house without restrictions.

“It would do a lot, I mean it would do a whole lot,” she said. “You can’t have a trampoline in the yard, you can’t have a water slide, you can’t have a dirt bike, you can’t have any of that stuff back here, so it’s really like we’re in prison back here.”

City officials said that while plans have been stagnant for years, they hope this is a step in the right direction.

“I’ve been here 15 years and the one thing the city has not done was building houses,” said Hall. “We’re changing and our philosophy is live, work, play and visit - and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Hall added he plans to have an update on the project during the next Lake City City Council meeting on Aug. 9.

