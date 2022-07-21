Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile was taken into custody after recently leading police on a foot chase at a Grand Strand campground.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, an officer with the Horry County Police Department received a report that an armed suspect at Ocean Lakes Campground had assaulted a security guard Tuesday night.

One person told police that they attempted to ask the juvenile about the bicycle they were riding before the teen tried to get into a security golf cart from the passenger side and press the gas. The person told police they pressed the brake, but the juvenile rode off on their bike afterward.

Two other people, meanwhile, said they went with security to chase the suspect on the beach - despite being told not to do so. The suspect then fell and presented a handgun from his waistband. The two people were then ordered by security to stay away until police arrived.

The officer was later able to find the juvenile, who threw an alcoholic drink on the ground before running onto the beach through sand dunes and other plants. The suspect also destroyed sand fencing protecting the dunes while on the run, but ultimately surrendered.

A gun holster was also found in the area where the suspect ran from police.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital where they were treated for unknown injuries.

Someone linked to the suspect also told police that she wasn’t sure how the teen came into possession of a gun but noted they had been in trouble for firearms in the past.

The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of alcohol by a minor and resisting law enforcement without violence. They’re also being charged with the destruction of the beach vegetation and sand dunes.

On its official Facebook page, Ocean Lakes provided a statement on the incident saying that any rumors of an active shooter at the time were untrue.

