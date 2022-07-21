Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after being found with firearm at Grand Strand campground

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile was taken into custody after recently leading police on a foot chase at a Grand Strand campground.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, an officer with the Horry County Police Department received a report that an armed suspect at Ocean Lakes Campground had assaulted a security guard Tuesday night.

One person told police that they attempted to ask the juvenile about the bicycle they were riding before the teen tried to get into a security golf cart from the passenger side and press the gas. The person told police they pressed the brake, but the juvenile rode off on their bike afterward.

Two other people, meanwhile, said they went with security to chase the suspect on the beach - despite being told not to do so. The suspect then fell and presented a handgun from his waistband. The two people were then ordered by security to stay away until police arrived.

The officer was later able to find the juvenile, who threw an alcoholic drink on the ground before running onto the beach through sand dunes and other plants. The suspect also destroyed sand fencing protecting the dunes while on the run, but ultimately surrendered.

A gun holster was also found in the area where the suspect ran from police.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital where they were treated for unknown injuries.

Someone linked to the suspect also told police that she wasn’t sure how the teen came into possession of a gun but noted they had been in trouble for firearms in the past.

The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of alcohol by a minor and resisting law enforcement without violence. They’re also being charged with the destruction of the beach vegetation and sand dunes.

On its official Facebook page, Ocean Lakes provided a statement on the incident saying that any rumors of an active shooter at the time were untrue.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Alston
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach business hit twice by mail thieves
Ronnie Todd
Sheriff: Georgetown County double homicide result of ‘domestic incident’
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Autopsy for 4-year-old killed in Greenville County leaves unanswered questions

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide; 1 arrested
,
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
.
VIDEO: Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say
William Alston
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in North Myrtle Beach, suspect in custody
Kaywhyne Seawood
Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years on drug charges