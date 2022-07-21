HCFR: 2 hospitalized after wreck involving dump truck in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles in Conway has traffic blocked on Highway 90.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the wreck involving a dump truck at Glenmoor Dr. and Hwy. 90 in Conway.

HCFR says extrication operations were needed on an overturned vehicle and two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

HCFR advises avoiding the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.

