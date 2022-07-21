Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has died at 43-years-old.

Petty led the Gamecocks to back to back victories against Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.

He’d recently taken a coaching job on the Gray Collegiate football staff in June.

He is survived by his wife and two children. A cause of death has not been released at this time.

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said, “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

William Alston
Police capture officer-involved shooting suspect following hours-long search in North Myrtle Beach
Benches removed along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Benches removed: No more seating along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
More than 50 mail carriers drove by the of home Percival Regis to show their love and...
Myrtle Beach business hit twice by mail thieves
William Micah Hester is charged with murder in the death of his 4-year-old half-sister, Joanna...
Deputies: 4-year-old suffocated by half-brother in Greenville County
The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.
Four big wins in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, jackpot climbs to $630 million

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies victims in Georgetown County double homicide; 1 arrested
.
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels celebrates opening of brand-new Conway location
,
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach police searching for officer-involved shooting suspect in Barefoot Resort area
.
VIDEO: Search for officer-involved shooting suspect ‘contained’ to Briarcliffe RV Resort area, police say
William Alston
Police capture officer-involved shooting suspect following hours-long search in North Myrtle Beach