Former Gamecocks quarterback Phil Petty dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty has died at 43-years-old.
Petty led the Gamecocks to back to back victories against Ohio State at the Outback Bowl in 2001 and 2002.
Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a great Gamecock. pic.twitter.com/c5WsganUkj— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) July 21, 2022
He’d recently taken a coaching job on the Gray Collegiate football staff in June.
He is survived by his wife and two children. A cause of death has not been released at this time.
It breaks our heart to inform you that former #Gamecocks QB Phil Petty passed away late last night.— The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) July 21, 2022
Petty led the greatest turnaround in CFB, guiding USC to back to back Outback Bowl victories over Ohio State.
Our prayers go out to his friends & family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dirppwVqrR
South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said, “A native South Carolinian, he was a fighter on the football field, a tremendous person off the field and beloved by all Gamecocks. He was a great friend to many and a wonderful dad and husband. My prayers go out to his wife, Morgan, children, Sage and McCoy, and his many friends.”
