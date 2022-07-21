FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory out for today, feels like 105-108°

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Heat Advisory is out for today ahead of the dangerous heat expected for our area today.

THURSDAY

Highs today will climb into the lower 90s on the beaches. Inland, look for highs to be a few degrees warmer with readings in the low-mid 90s. Extremely high humidity will send the heat index soaring into the dangerous category by the late morning and into the afternoon today.

A heat advisory is in effect today for heat index values as high as 105 to 108 from midday through the early evening.

The heat index today will range from 105-108°. (WMBF)

The high heat and humidity will once again lead to pop-up thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are 30%.

Another round of showers and storms continues today at 30%. (WMBF)

FRIDAY

The typical summer pattern continues on Friday with temperatures once again climbing to near 90. Another round of showers and storms is likely with rain chances at 30% through the afternoon and evening hours. The heat index will climb to 100-105° on Friday and into the weekend forecast. Regardless, it’s still hot & humid!

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend forecast continues to show heat & humidity lingering. While slightly drier air will attempt to move in through the upper levels of the atmosphere, it may take the first half of the weekend before we see those rain chances turn isolated.

This weekend will still be humid with a 30% chance of showers Friday & Saturday. We will drop rain chances to 20% on Sunday. (WMBF)

Rain chances remain at 30% with a stalled out front to the northwest on Saturday. There’s just enough moisture to where scattered showers and storms looks a little bit more likely than the isolated shower activity. Highs will remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday with the heat index ranging from 100-105° for both Saturday and Sunday.

We will drop rain chances to 20% on Sunday as the drying trend continues. Even with drier air aloft, it’s still going to be humid at the surface. We’ll stay rain-free for Monday and Tuesday next week as dangerous heat continues over the next 7-10 days. Heat index values will be in the heat advisory territory again by next Tuesday.

The heat index remains above 100° over the weekend and into next week. (WMBF)

